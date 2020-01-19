Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $615.24 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

