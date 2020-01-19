LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) Financial Survey

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Carvana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carvana $1.96 billion 6.51 -$61.75 million ($1.73) -48.55

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Carvana -3.59% -57.46% -11.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LMP Automotive and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 1 6 10 0 2.53

Carvana has a consensus target price of $84.23, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Carvana beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

