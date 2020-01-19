LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0089

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $473,875.00 and $738.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036864 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00321671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011403 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

