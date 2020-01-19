LockTrip Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005778 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Gatecoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $26,507.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006735 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Fatbtc, YoBit, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

