Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 250,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $1,423,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,121,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,661 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 196,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

