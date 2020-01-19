Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinMex and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.03038443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00197397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.