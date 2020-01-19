Luna Coin (LUNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $148.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Luna Coin has a market cap of $13,370.00 and $148.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

