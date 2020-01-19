Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Downgraded to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,876. Macerich has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 17,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.