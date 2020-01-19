MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.46

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $13.75. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 207,895 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. We view the JV approval of Juanicipio as positive. In our view, the approval will likely not surprise many given the large amount of underground development that has already taken place, but it should remove any doubt that may have still been in the market. The slightly higher capex figure versus the 2017 PEA is in line with our prior assumptions and well telegraphed by MAG. Average annual production of 11.7Moz silver was a bit light versus our prior estimates but is still robust. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 218.65 and a quick ratio of 217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.44.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.41 per share, with a total value of C$124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$974,346.33.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

