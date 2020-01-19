Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

