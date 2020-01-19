Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 27.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 946,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 113.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 278.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 8,375,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.