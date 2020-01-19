Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 228,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 158,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

MBII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

