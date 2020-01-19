McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.61. McCoy Global shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of McCoy Global from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.15.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

