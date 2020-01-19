Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.53

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.10. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $433.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

