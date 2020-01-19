Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $12.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.24 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after buying an additional 158,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,667,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

