Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €13.30 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

B4B3 stock opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Wednesday. Metro has a 52 week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 52 week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million and a P/E ratio of -37.75.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

