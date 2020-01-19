Metronome Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $131,758.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005399 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,648,710 coins and its circulating supply is 10,124,461 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.