MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $158.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 0.73%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 389.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3,819.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

