Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. Middleby has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,380,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $104,031,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.