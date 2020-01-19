MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $558.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

