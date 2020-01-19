Mincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0331

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Mincoin has a market cap of $204,098.00 and $8.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00678291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Mincoin Coin Profile

Mincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,171,155 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

