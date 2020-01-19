Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.60. Minoan Group shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 910,859 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

