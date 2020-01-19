Morgan Stanley Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.82 ($147.47).

FRA SIE opened at €117.10 ($136.16) on Wednesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day moving average is €104.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

