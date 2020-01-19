Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBRV. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 1,440,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

