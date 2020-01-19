Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $312,985.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,177,453 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

