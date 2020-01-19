Needham & Company LLC Increases Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $18.00

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,377. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $488.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 849,518 shares of company stock valued at $11,019,784 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.