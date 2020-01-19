NEM Trading Up 10.5% This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Koineks, Cryptomate and Huobi. NEM has a market capitalization of $331.40 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Exrates, HitBTC, Kuna, Bithumb, Iquant, Cryptomate, Zaif, CoinTiger, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, COSS, Indodax, YoBit, Liquid, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance, Koineks, Livecoin and B2BX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

