Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Nestree has a market cap of $1.21 million and $65,877.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00051567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073715 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.96 or 1.02221017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00046107 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

