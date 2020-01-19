Netko Market Cap Achieves $129,820.00 (NETKO)

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Netko has a market cap of $129,820.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Netko has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netko alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Netko Coin Profile

Netko (CRYPTO:NETKO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 9,380,065 coins. Netko’s official website is netko.tech . Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.