NetKoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $510.00 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. NetKoin has a total market cap of $58,245.00 and $510.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded up 134% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00320813 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002304 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com . NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.