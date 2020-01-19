New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 42,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

