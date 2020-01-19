NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXTC. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NextCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, bought 150,000 shares of NextCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

