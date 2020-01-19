Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,623.23

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,623.23 and traded as low as $1,390.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,395.00, with a volume of 16,274 shares traded.

NICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,534.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,621.35.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

