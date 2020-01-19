Niobio Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $104.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $102,868.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

