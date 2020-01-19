Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.55. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

In related news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after acquiring an additional 701,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 140,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,166,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

