Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY remained flat at $$3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.85.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
