Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY remained flat at $$3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

