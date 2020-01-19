Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NASDAQ NOG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,145. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.