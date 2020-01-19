Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.45.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.97. 1,237,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $262.77 and a 52-week high of $384.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after buying an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after acquiring an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

