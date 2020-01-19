Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.60

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $17.50. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 41,384 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.05. The company has a market cap of $32.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.