Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $93.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

