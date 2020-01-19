NuShares Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

