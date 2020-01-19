Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 7.3%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 1,596,511 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 751,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

