Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Down 7.3%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 1,596,511 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 751,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
