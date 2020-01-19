Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $11.70 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.