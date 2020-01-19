Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15, 115,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 293,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

