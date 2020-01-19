Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 247,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.