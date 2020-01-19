Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $138.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.06.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 4,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $521,511.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

