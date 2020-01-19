Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ooma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 96,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

