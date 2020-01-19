Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives $6.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

