Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,866. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

