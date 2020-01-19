Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 21,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

